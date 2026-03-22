Nick Schmaltz News: Tallies twice in overtime win

Schmaltz scored a pair of goals on seven shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Schmaltz had gone eight games without a goal, picking up just three assists with 20 shots on net in that span. The 30-year-old was able to break out of the funk with a second-period tally, and he added the game-winning goal 1:46 into overtime. Schmaltz has a career-high 26 goals, including a personal-best seven game-winners this season. He's also at 63 points, matching his high-water mark from last year, while adding 172 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 71 appearances in 2025-26.