Nick Schmaltz News: Ties game on power play

Schmaltz scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Schmaltz has two goals and five assists over his last six games, and he's earned four of those seven points with the man advantage. His tally Thursday tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The 29-year-old is now at 13 goals, 48 points, 132 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 62 appearances. He's made great progress overall since beginning the campaign with a 23-game goal drought.