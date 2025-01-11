Nick Schmaltz News: Tips in goal

Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Schmaltz tipped in a Michael Kesselring shot in the second period for the game's opening goal. The tally was Schmaltz's second in as many contests, which follows a four-game slump for the 28-year-old forward. He's now at eight goals, 31 points, 92 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 42 appearances in a top-six role.