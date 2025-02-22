Nick Schmaltz News: Two power-play assists in win

Schmaltz logged a pair of power-play assists and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Schmaltz picked up his first points of February, assisting on the first two goals of Barrett Hayton's hat trick. Power-play production is normal for Schmaltz. He earned six of his 12 points in January with the man advantage. The 28-year-old forward is in a top-line role with a spot on the first power-play unit. For the season, he has 43 points (18 on the power play), 120 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating across 57 appearances.