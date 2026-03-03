Nick Seeler headshot

Nick Seeler Injury: Game-time call for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Seeler (lower body) is slated to be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Utah, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Seeler didn't participate in Tuesday's practice after getting injured in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Toronto. He has registered two goals, eight points, 74 shots on net, 112 blocked shots and 95 hits across 60 appearances this season. If Seeler can't play against the Mammoth, Adam Ginning or Noah Juulsen could draw into Thursday's lineup.

Nick Seeler
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Seeler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Seeler See More
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason Awards
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason Awards
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
December 23, 2024
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 21
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
December 21, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 11, 2024