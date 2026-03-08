Nick Seeler Injury: Game-time decision Monday

Seeler (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's battle with the Rangers, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports Sunday.

Seeler took part in Sunday's practice to put him on the right track for a return, but the Flyers didn't commit to whether or not he would be back in time for Monday's game. The 32-year-old has missed the last two contests with injury after leaving Monday's game against the Maple Leafs early. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 60 games on the season.