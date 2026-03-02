Nick Seeler Injury: Injured in Toronto
Seeler has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game in Toronto because of a lower-body injury.
Seeler recorded one shot and a minus-1 rating in 6:01 of ice time prior to exiting the game. Until more information becomes available regarding his status, the 32-year-old defenseman should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup against Utah.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Seeler See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason AwardsDecember 23, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 21December 21, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline RundownMarch 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Seeler See More