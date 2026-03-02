Nick Seeler headshot

Nick Seeler Injury: Injured in Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Seeler has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game in Toronto because of a lower-body injury.

Seeler recorded one shot and a minus-1 rating in 6:01 of ice time prior to exiting the game. Until more information becomes available regarding his status, the 32-year-old defenseman should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup against Utah.

Nick Seeler
Philadelphia Flyers
