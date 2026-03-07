Nick Seeler headshot

Nick Seeler Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Seeler (lower body) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

Seeler was also unavailable for Thursday's 3-0 loss to Utah. He has two goals, eight points, 27 PIM, 95 hits and 112 blocks in 60 appearances with the Flyers in 2025-26. Noah Juulsen is set to remain in the lineup Saturday due to Seeler's continued absence.

Nick Seeler
Philadelphia Flyers
