Nick Seeler Injury: Remains out Saturday
Seeler (lower body) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.
Seeler was also unavailable for Thursday's 3-0 loss to Utah. He has two goals, eight points, 27 PIM, 95 hits and 112 blocks in 60 appearances with the Flyers in 2025-26. Noah Juulsen is set to remain in the lineup Saturday due to Seeler's continued absence.
