Nick Seeler headshot

Nick Seeler Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Seeler (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mammoth, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Seeler was expected to be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup after suffering his lower-body injury Monday against Toronto, but he was ruled out shortly after the Flyers' morning skate. Noah Juulsen is a candidate to enter the lineup against Utah, while Seeler's next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Penguins.

Nick Seeler
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
