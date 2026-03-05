Nick Seeler Injury: Won't play Thursday
Seeler (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mammoth, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Seeler was expected to be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup after suffering his lower-body injury Monday against Toronto, but he was ruled out shortly after the Flyers' morning skate. Noah Juulsen is a candidate to enter the lineup against Utah, while Seeler's next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Penguins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Seeler See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason AwardsDecember 23, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 21December 21, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline RundownMarch 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Seeler See More