Nick Seeler headshot

Nick Seeler News: Dishes pair of assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Seeler notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Seeler helped out on goals by Owen Tippett and Joel Farabee in a frantic second period. With three points over three games in December, Seeler has matched his output from all of November already. The 31-year-old blueliner is at two goals, seven assists, 21 shots on net, 25 hits, 61 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 23 outings, playing primarily on the third pairing.

