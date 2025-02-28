Nick Seeler News: Ends drought with helper

Seeler notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Seeler's point drought reached 14 games Tuesday, and he was able to put it to rest by setting up an Owen Tippett tally Thursday. The 31-year-old Seeler remains a bottom-four regular on the Flyers' blue line. For the season, he has matched his career high with 14 points in just 55 outings, and he's added 58 shots on net, 69 hits, 137 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. He can be a one-category specialist in fantasy formats that count blocks, but most managers can likely find better offense from waiver-wire blueliners.