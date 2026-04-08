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Nick Seeler News: Fills empty net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Seeler scored an empty-net goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Seeler ended a 17-game point drought with the empty-netter. That span also included two absences due to an undisclosed injury. Seeler has been a regular on the Flyers' third pairing throughout the season, but he has just nine points to go with 90 shots on net, 119 hits, 135 blocked shots and 34 PIM over 76 appearances.

Nick Seeler
Philadelphia Flyers
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