Nick Seeler News: Picks up helper Saturday

Seeler notched an assist, four blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Seeler has been an occasional contributor on offense while adding defensive production in a bottom-four role. He's earned two assists over his last five outings and has four points through 10 contests overall. The defenseman also has 13 hits, 24 blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 17:00 of ice time per game, right in line with where he was at in 2023-24.