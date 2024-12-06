Nick Seeler News: Pots goal in loss

Seeler scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked five shots in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers.

Seeler forced a turnover and quickly fired the puck home for the Flyers' second goal. He had gone five games without a point prior to Thursday. The defenseman doesn't add a ton of offense, racking up seven points, 20 shots on net, 21 hits, 55 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 21 appearances so far in 2024-25. While his upside is limited, he is on pace for a career year from his third-pairing role.