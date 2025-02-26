Nick Seeler News: Quiet on offense

Seeler's point drought reached 14 games in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

A big scoring performance like that one would have been a good chance for a slumping player to get back on the scoresheet, but Seeler didn't do that. He's gone plus-4 with 25 hits, 35 blocked shots and 13 shots on net during his drought. Seeler is in no danger of losing his place in the lineup -- he's a hard-working shutdown defenseman, so as long as he continues to take care of his own zone, he'll remain in head coach John Tortorella's good graces. For the season, Seeler has 13 points, 56 shots on net, 69 hits and 134 blocked shots over 54 appearances in a bottom-four role.