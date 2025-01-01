Nick Seeler News: Scores in Tuesday's win

Seeler scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Seeler's goal was his first since Dec. 5. The defenseman actually did pretty well in December with two goals and four assists over 13 games, matching his point total from his first 20 outings of the season. He's at three goals, 12 points, 37 shots on net, 34 hits, 82 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 33 appearances in a third-pairing role. Seeler's usage is limited, but he's two points away from matching his career high from 2022-23, and he does enough non-scoring stuff to be useful in deep fantasy formats.