Nick Seeler News: Snags helper in loss

Seeler registered an assist and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Seeler has three helpers over his last six contests. He's added 14 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in that span, and his biggest contributions are likely to be on the defensive side of things. For the season, the 31-year-old blueliner is at six points, 14 shots on net, 34 blocks, 15 hits, nine PIM and a minus-4 rating through 15 appearances. Even in a shutdown role, he could produce a career year.