Nick Seeler headshot

Nick Seeler News: Suiting up at home

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Seeler (lower body) is in the lineup for Monday's home game versus the Rangers, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Seeler missed two games due to his lower-body injury but will return to the lineup for this divisional matchup. The 32-year-old will slot in on third pairing next to Noah Juulsen on Monday.

Nick Seeler
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Seeler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Seeler See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 7th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 7th
Author Image
Greg Vara
2 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5th
Author Image
Greg Vara
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason Awards
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason Awards
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
December 23, 2024
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 21
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
December 21, 2024