Nick Seeler News: Suiting up at home
Seeler (lower body) is in the lineup for Monday's home game versus the Rangers, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.
Seeler missed two games due to his lower-body injury but will return to the lineup for this divisional matchup. The 32-year-old will slot in on third pairing next to Noah Juulsen on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Seeler See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 7th2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5th4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Midseason AwardsDecember 23, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 21December 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Seeler See More