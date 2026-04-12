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Nick Seeler News: Tacks on goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Seeler scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Seeler has scored twice over the last three games, adding seven blocked shots, a plus-4 rating and four hits in that span. The 32-year-old defenseman has filled a third-pairing role for much of the campaign, serving as a shutdown option on the blue line. He has four goals, 10 points, 92 shots on net, 123 hits, 140 blocked shots and 36 PIM over 78 outings.

Nick Seeler
Philadelphia Flyers
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