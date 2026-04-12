Nick Seeler News: Tacks on goal in win
Seeler scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.
Seeler has scored twice over the last three games, adding seven blocked shots, a plus-4 rating and four hits in that span. The 32-year-old defenseman has filled a third-pairing role for much of the campaign, serving as a shutdown option on the blue line. He has four goals, 10 points, 92 shots on net, 123 hits, 140 blocked shots and 36 PIM over 78 outings.
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