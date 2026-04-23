Nick Seeler News: Tallies game-winner
Seeler scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 3.
This was Seeler's first career playoff goal. The 32-year-old blueliner has scored three times over his last eight contests, an unusually productive stretch on offense for the third-pairing stalwart. He had 10 points, 94 shots on net, 126 hits, 149 blocked shots and 38 PIM over 80 regular-season appearances. Seeler's in the playoffs for just the second time in his career -- he also saw action in five postseason contests as a rookie in 2018, logging two assists.
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