Nick Suzuki News: Another multi-point effort

Suzuki recorded a shorthanded goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

This was Suzuki's fourth consecutive multi-point effort, and the star center came through when Montreal needed him the most. He assisted on the go-ahead goal, scored by Lane Hutson, in the early stages of the third period, and he'd later score the game-winning goal, a shortie midway through the same frame. Suzuki, who has nine points over his last four appearances, is ending the season on a sizzling note. He already established a new career-high mark in points with 83 this season, but he's still six goals away from matching his goal-best output of 33, established one year ago.