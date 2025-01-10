Nick Suzuki News: Another OT winner

Suzuki scored a goal on six shots and blocked a shot in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington.

Suzuki's attempted pass was broken up by Dylan Strome but the bounce went Suzuki's way, and he scored the game winner in overtime. It was the second consecutive game in which Suzuki won it in the extra period. The top line had a dry spell toward the end of December, but it's been clicking in the new year. Both Suzuki and Cole Caufield have points in five straight games.