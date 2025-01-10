Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Another OT winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Suzuki scored a goal on six shots and blocked a shot in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington.

Suzuki's attempted pass was broken up by Dylan Strome but the bounce went Suzuki's way, and he scored the game winner in overtime. It was the second consecutive game in which Suzuki won it in the extra period. The top line had a dry spell toward the end of December, but it's been clicking in the new year. Both Suzuki and Cole Caufield have points in five straight games.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now