Nick Suzuki News: Bags power-play helper

Suzuki logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Suzuki has a goal and four helpers over his last five outings. This was his first power-play point since Jan. 18, which may be a sign that the Canadiens' power play will get back on track soon. Suzuki is up to 52 points (15 goals, 37 helpers), 16 power-play points, 107 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 43 hits and a plus-6 rating through 53 outings overall.