Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Clutch goal from team leader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:36pm

Suzuki scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.

Suzuki tied the game with 21 seconds left to force overtime; the win moved the Habs into a three-way tie with the Sabres and Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division (102 points). The goal was Suzuki's 28th this season. He has a career-best 96 points in 78 games. Since the Olympic break, Suzuki has put up at least a point in 17 of 21 games played (10 goals, 31 assists). He has four games left to hit the century mark in points for the first time ever. His 96 points tied him with Pierre Turgeon (1995-96) for the most by a member of the Habs since Vincent Damphousse put up 97 in 1992-93.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
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