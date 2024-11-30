Fantasy Hockey
Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Continues scoring binge

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Suzuki scored a goal on two shots and assisted on another in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. He also blocked two shots and had one hit.

Suzuki finished off a pretty sequence to the tie the game at 3-3 with six minutes left. It was the second straight game with a tally for Suzuki, who's tickled twine five times in the last eight games. Montreal's captain has nine goals and 13 assists through 23 appearancnes.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
