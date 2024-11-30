Nick Suzuki News: Continues scoring binge
Suzuki scored a goal on two shots and assisted on another in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. He also blocked two shots and had one hit.
Suzuki finished off a pretty sequence to the tie the game at 3-3 with six minutes left. It was the second straight game with a tally for Suzuki, who's tickled twine five times in the last eight games. Montreal's captain has nine goals and 13 assists through 23 appearancnes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now