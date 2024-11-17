Nick Suzuki News: Deposits game-winner

Suzuki scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Suzuki's goal at 15:49 of the second period gave the Canadiens the lead for good in this contest. The center opened November with no points over four games, but he has three goals and two assists over his last three outings. For the season, he's at seven goals, 11 assists, 39 shots on net, 20 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 18 games. Suzuki is among the most reliable players in Montreal's lineup, offering decent category coverage and strong offense.