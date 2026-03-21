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Nick Suzuki News: Distributes four helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 11:10pm

Suzuki notched four assists, three shots on goal, two hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.

Three of the four helpers came on the power play. The top-line trio of Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield led the charge in this contest, combining for five goals and 13 points. Suzuki has three goals and eight assists during a six-game point streak, and he's up to 85 points (39 on the power play), 152 shots on net, 54 hits, 54 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-27 rating through 69 appearances. Suzuki is well on his way to reaching the 90-point mark for the first time, and the century mark isn't out of the question given his high level of consistent production.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
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