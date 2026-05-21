Nick Suzuki News: Distributes three helpers in win
Suzuki notched three assists, four shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Suzuki earned his third multi-point effort of the postseason. He had a hand in Cole Caufield's goal in the first period as well as both of Juraj Slafkovsky's tallies in the final frame. Suzuki is up to four goals, 12 assists, eight power-play points, 31 shots, 29 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 15 playoff outings. He should continue to generate plenty of offense from a top-line role.
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