Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Distributes three helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Suzuki notched three assists, four shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Suzuki earned his third multi-point effort of the postseason. He had a hand in Cole Caufield's goal in the first period as well as both of Juraj Slafkovsky's tallies in the final frame. Suzuki is up to four goals, 12 assists, eight power-play points, 31 shots, 29 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 15 playoff outings. He should continue to generate plenty of offense from a top-line role.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
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