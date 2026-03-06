Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Earns two points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Suzuki scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assists in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Suzuki has two goals and four helpers over his last three contests. The 26-year-old center continues to play a leading role on offense for the Canadiens after logging his 20th multi-point effort in 61 appearances. He's up to 20 goals, 71 points (33 on the power play), 133 shots on net, 48 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating. Suzuki produced 89 points in 82 regular-season outings a year ago, and he's on pace to surpass that total in 2025-26.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Suzuki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Suzuki See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
NHL
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
13 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
27 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
33 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
34 days ago