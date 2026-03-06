Nick Suzuki News: Earns two points Friday

Suzuki scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assists in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Suzuki has two goals and four helpers over his last three contests. The 26-year-old center continues to play a leading role on offense for the Canadiens after logging his 20th multi-point effort in 61 appearances. He's up to 20 goals, 71 points (33 on the power play), 133 shots on net, 48 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating. Suzuki produced 89 points in 82 regular-season outings a year ago, and he's on pace to surpass that total in 2025-26.