Nick Suzuki News: Erupts for four points Monday

Suzuki scored a shorthanded goal and added three assists, two on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

The 25-year-old center might be the hottest player in the NHL right now. In five games since play resumed following the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Suzuki has four multi-point performances and has erupted for four goals and 13 points over that stretch -- including six points (one goal, five helpers) with the man advantage. Suzuki sits one tally shy of his fourth straight 20-goal campaign, and he's five points away from reaching 70 for the second time in his career.