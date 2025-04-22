Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Forces overtime in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Suzuki scored a goal on seven shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.

Suzuki tied the game at 2-2 with 4:15 left in the third period, capitalizing with a patient shot after Logan Thompson got out of position. While the Canadiens were able to dig out of a 2-0 hole from earlier in the game, Alex Ovechkin sealed the Capitals' win just 2:26 into overtime. Suzuki racked up an eye-popping 15 goals and 37 points over the last 26 games of the regular season, and his momentum has carried over into the playoffs, though Montreal faces an uphill battle.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now