Nick Suzuki News: Four-point effort in victory
Suzuki produced two goals and two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 7-5 win over Buffalo.
Suzuki collected three points in the second period, including both of his goals, to give the Canadiens a 4-3 lead. He helped round out the scoring with a helper on Christian Dvorak's empty-netter. Entering Monday's matchup, Suzuki didn't have a point in four straight games. He leads the Canadiens with 11 assists and 17 points through 16 outings this season.
