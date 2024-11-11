Fantasy Hockey
Nick Suzuki News: Four-point effort in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Suzuki produced two goals and two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 7-5 win over Buffalo.

Suzuki collected three points in the second period, including both of his goals, to give the Canadiens a 4-3 lead. He helped round out the scoring with a helper on Christian Dvorak's empty-netter. Entering Monday's matchup, Suzuki didn't have a point in four straight games. He leads the Canadiens with 11 assists and 17 points through 16 outings this season.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
