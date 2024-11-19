Fantasy Hockey
Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Garners assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Suzuki had an assist, four shots on net and one block in Monday's 3-0 win over Edmonton.

The Oilers pulled their goalie with close to five minutes left and were pressing, but Suzuki was able to break up a pass that led to Jake Evans' empty-net goal to seal the win. The helper was Suzuki's sixth point over his last four games, and the captain leads the team with 19 points (12 assists).

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
