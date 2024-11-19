Nick Suzuki News: Garners assist in win

Suzuki had an assist, four shots on net and one block in Monday's 3-0 win over Edmonton.

The Oilers pulled their goalie with close to five minutes left and were pressing, but Suzuki was able to break up a pass that led to Jake Evans' empty-net goal to seal the win. The helper was Suzuki's sixth point over his last four games, and the captain leads the team with 19 points (12 assists).