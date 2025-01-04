Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Helps in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Suzuki had an assist and one shot on net in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Colorado.

Suzuki led a 2-on-1 break that resulted in Cole Caufield's game-tying goal that set up Montreal's seventh win over the last nine games. Suzuki's scoring touch has dried up -- just one goal since Dec. 3 -- but he's had no issue helping others. The captain has assists in the three straight and 11 over his last 14 outings. He leads Montreal with 27 helpers.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now