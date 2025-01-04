Nick Suzuki News: Helps in shootout win
Suzuki had an assist and one shot on net in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Colorado.
Suzuki led a 2-on-1 break that resulted in Cole Caufield's game-tying goal that set up Montreal's seventh win over the last nine games. Suzuki's scoring touch has dried up -- just one goal since Dec. 3 -- but he's had no issue helping others. The captain has assists in the three straight and 11 over his last 14 outings. He leads Montreal with 27 helpers.
