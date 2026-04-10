Nick Suzuki News: Hits 70-assist mark
Suzuki notched two assists in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.
Suzuki set up linemates Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky as the Canadiens' top line won a tight contest in a potential first-round preview. With four goals and eight assists over his last eight games, there's been no slowing down for Suzuki. He's at 98 points, 176 shots on net, 61 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-37 rating over 79 appearances. He needs two goals to reach the 30-goal mark for the third year in a row, and two more points over Montreal's last three regular-season games would give him his first 100-point campaign.
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