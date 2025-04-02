Nick Suzuki News: Late heroics in OT win

Suzuki scored two goals, one on the overtime winner, in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Panthers.

The 25-year-old just about single-handedly won the game for the Habs. With Montreal down 2-1 and its goalie pulled late in the third period, Suzuki pounced on a loose puck and deposited it behind Vitek Vanecek with nine seconds left in regulation. Not content with earning just one point in the standings for his club, Suzuki then scored the winner 29 seconds into OT, speeding around the net and scoring on the wraparound before Vanecek could cover the far post. Suzuki is up to 25 goals on the season -- the third straight campaign in which he's reached that milestone -- and he's been on fire since the 4 Nations Face-Off, amassing 10 goals and 27 points in the last 18 games as the Canadiens try to secure a playoff spot.