Nick Suzuki News: Lends assist Tuesday

Suzuki provided an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Suzuki set up a Cole Caufield goal in the second period, which got the Canadiens on the board. Prior to Tuesday, Suzuki had gone two games without a point. It's just the fourth time he's had a multi-game drought all season. The center is up to 11 goals, 25 helpers, 71 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-1 rating over 37 appearances.