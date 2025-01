Suzuki had an assist, three shots on net, one block and one hit in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Suzuki appeared to catch Connor Hellebuyck by surprise with his pass from behind the net to Juraj Slafkovsky, who beat the netminder to give Montreal a 1-0 lead. Suzuki has four points in the last two games and leads the Canadiens with 36 assists through 50 outings.