Nick Suzuki News: Logs helper in loss

Suzuki recorded one assist, one shot on net and two blocks in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Suzuki and his first-line mates are slumping of late, but they were on the ice for two goals scored by Montreal defensemen. He has just one goal over the last nine outings, but eight assists during that stretch helped Suzuki maintain a point-per-game pace with 35 (11 goals, 24 assists) over 34 appearances.