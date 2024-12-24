Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Logs helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 24, 2024 at 7:37am

Suzuki recorded one assist, one shot on net and two blocks in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Suzuki and his first-line mates are slumping of late, but they were on the ice for two goals scored by Montreal defensemen. He has just one goal over the last nine outings, but eight assists during that stretch helped Suzuki maintain a point-per-game pace with 35 (11 goals, 24 assists) over 34 appearances.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now