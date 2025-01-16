Nick Suzuki News: Logs helpers in win

Suzuki had two assists, one shot on net, one block and three hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over Dallas.

The first line combined to give Montreal its first goal after the Stars went up early in the first period. Suzuki and Cole Caufield helped on Juraj Slafkovsky's strike just 47 seconds after the Canadiens fell behind. Suzuki later had an assist on Joel Armia's empty-netter to seal the win. Montreal's captain, who has 10 points over the last eight outings, leads the team with 45 points (13 goals, 32 assists).