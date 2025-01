Suzuki had a power-play assist and one shot on net in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Suzuki logged the secondary helper on Patrik Laine's tally, giving the former points in eight of the last nine games played. The top-line center has two goals and nine assists during the binge. Suzuki has 15 power-play points this season, nearly a third of his team-high 46 points.