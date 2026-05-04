Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Nets first goal of playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Suzuki scored a goal on three shots, added three hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Lightning in Game 7.

Suzuki had gone seven games without a goal before his opening tally Sunday. He ended the first-round series with a goal, five assists, 10 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over seven appearances. The Canadiens leaned on their top line a lot in the regular season, leading to a 101-point effort over 82 contests for Suzuki, but more contributions from depth players in the first round is an encouraging sign as the team pivots to face the Sabres in the second round.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
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