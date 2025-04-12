Fantasy Hockey
Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Point streak reaches seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Suzuki scored a goal and took two shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.

Suzuki has found the back of the net six times over his seven-game point streak, a span in which he's recorded seven goals, 13 total points, 14 shots on goal and four blocked shots. Suzuki continues to bolster his numbers in what has been a career-best season for him, and the 25-year-old surpassed the 85-point plateau for the first time in his six years in the league.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
