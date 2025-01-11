Fantasy Hockey
Nick Suzuki News: Point streak reaches six

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Suzuki had an assist and two shots on net in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas.

It didn't take Montreal long -- just 14 seconds -- after a couple of Dallas penalties left them two skaters down. The usual suspects were involved with the goal; Suzuki and Lane Hutson picked up the helpers on a Patrik Laine goal. It was the sixth straight game on the scoresheet for Suzuki, who has seven points (three on the power play) during the streak.

