Nick Suzuki

Nick Suzuki News: Point streak up to five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Suzuki notched an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

This was Suzuki's first game with a single point during his five-game point streak, a span in which he has five goals and five assists. The 25-year-old center has 32 points in 21 outings since the 4 Nations Face-Off break -- perhaps he was motivated by not being named to Team Canada's tournament roster. Suzuki has put the Canadiens on his back lately, and they're now up six points on the Rangers and the Red Wings for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Suzuki is at 27 goals, 57 assists, 161 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 58 hits and a plus-17 rating through 77 appearances.

