Nick Suzuki News: Provides two assists in win

Suzuki notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

This was Suzuki's first multi-point effort since Jan. 25 versus the Devils. The center helped out on Patrik Laine's game-winner late in the first period as well as Juraj Slafkovsky's insurance tally in the second. Suzuki has put together another strong year as the Canadiens' first-line center, earning 54 points (17 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-4 rating over 57 appearances. He's on a pace similar to the one that yielded him 77 points over 82 outings in 2023-24, though he's been more reliant on playmaking in 2024-25.