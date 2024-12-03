Nick Suzuki News: Records third straight two-pointer

Suzuki scored a goal on three shots and assisted on a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders. He also blocked two shots and had one hit.

Suzuki assisted on Patrik Laine's power-play tally that put Montreal on top, 1-0, then took advantage of a good bounce on a rebound for the game-winner in overtime. It was the third consecutive two-point night for Suzuki. The tally was his 10th of the season (third game-winner) and helper his 16th, giving him a team-high 26 points through 25 outings.