Nick Suzuki headshot

Nick Suzuki News: Records two points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Suzuki had a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Suzuki has scored in back-to-back games for the second time this month, and the star playmaker is enjoying a strong run of form since the Olympic break. The 26-year-old is up to 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in just nine appearances since the league resumed in late February. For the season, Suzuki is up to 78 points (23 goals, 55 helpers) in 66 contests, with nearly half of those points (35) coming in the power play.

Nick Suzuki
Montreal Canadiens
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