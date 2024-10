Suzuki had two assists, two shots, one block and one hit in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Suzuki's first helper came early in the second period when he got his stick on the puck during a battle in the slot before Kirby Dach cleaned it up. The 25-year-old Suzuki also fed Cole Caufield for Montreal's fourth goal. The two-point night extended Suzuki's point streak to six games, during which he has two goals and seven assists.