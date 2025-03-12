Nick Suzuki News: Scores, assists Tuesday

Suzuki posted a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. He also recorded two hits and a plus-3 rating.

Suzuki snapped a two-game pointless streak with an excellent showing Tuesday, finding the back of the twine just 1:06 into the first period and later setting up Cole Caufield's goal in the second frame. Suzuki has notched five multi-point performances over his last eight games, and he's been among the most productive players in the league since the regular season resumed after the 4 Nations, tallying 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in that eight-game stretch.